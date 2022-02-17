Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on February 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 65 points and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6.5

  • The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Penguins are third in goals conceded (2.5).
  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.7 (sixth).
  • Toronto is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +41.
  • Pittsburgh is +40 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 41 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 57 points in 43 games (32 goals and 25 assists).
  • John Tavares is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
  • William Nylander has 45 total points for Toronto, with 17 goals and 28 assists.
  • In 34 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 77 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 903 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel's 51 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has 25 goals and 26 assists in 44 games.
  • Sidney Crosby has racked up 46 points this season, with 14 goals and 32 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 45 points so far, including six goals and 39 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 39 games this season, conceding 85 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

February
17
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
