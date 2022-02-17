Feb 13, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on February 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 65 points and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6.5

Toronto and Pittsburgh Stats

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Penguins are third in goals conceded (2.5).

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.7 (sixth).

Toronto is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +41.

Pittsburgh is +40 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 41 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 57 points in 43 games (32 goals and 25 assists).

John Tavares is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

William Nylander has 45 total points for Toronto, with 17 goals and 28 assists.

In 34 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 77 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 903 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 51 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has 25 goals and 26 assists in 44 games.

Sidney Crosby has racked up 46 points this season, with 14 goals and 32 assists.

Kris Letang has 45 points so far, including six goals and 39 assists.

Tristan Jarry has played 39 games this season, conceding 85 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

