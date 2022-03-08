Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) hosting the Seattle Kraken (17-36-5) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (74 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6.5

Toronto and Seattle Stats

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th on defense (3.6 against).

The Kraken score 2.5 goals per game (28th in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.0 (17th).

Toronto is +38 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.

Seattle is -59 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 43 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 70 points in 53 games (39 goals and 31 assists).

Mitchell Marner has 58 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 37 assists.

John Tavares has 18 goals and 34 assists for Toronto.

In 39 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 97 goals (2.62 goals against average) and has racked up 1045 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body), Ondrej Kase: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 33 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.

Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 56 games.

Yanni Gourde's 12 goals and 20 assists add up to 32 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (49th in the league), with 979 total saves, allowing 123 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.