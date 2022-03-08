Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) hosting the Seattle Kraken (17-36-5) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (74 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (39 points).
How to Watch Toronto vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
6.5
Toronto and Seattle Stats
- The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
- The Kraken score 2.5 goals per game (28th in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.0 (17th).
- Toronto is +38 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.
- Seattle is -59 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 43 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
Toronto Impact Players
- One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 70 points in 53 games (39 goals and 31 assists).
- Mitchell Marner has 58 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 37 assists.
- John Tavares has 18 goals and 34 assists for Toronto.
- In 39 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 97 goals (2.62 goals against average) and has racked up 1045 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body), Ondrej Kase: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 33 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.
- Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 56 games.
- Yanni Gourde's 12 goals and 20 assists add up to 32 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (49th in the league), with 979 total saves, allowing 123 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)