Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4) hosting the Seattle Kraken (17-36-5) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (74 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Seattle

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6.5

Toronto and Seattle Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
  • The Kraken score 2.5 goals per game (28th in league), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.0 (17th).
  • Toronto is +38 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.
  • Seattle is -59 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 43 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 37 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 70 points in 53 games (39 goals and 31 assists).
  • Mitchell Marner has 58 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • John Tavares has 18 goals and 34 assists for Toronto.
  • In 39 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 97 goals (2.62 goals against average) and has racked up 1045 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body), Ondrej Kase: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 33 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.
  • Jordan Eberle is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 32 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists in 56 games.
  • Yanni Gourde's 12 goals and 20 assists add up to 32 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (49th in the league), with 979 total saves, allowing 123 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with left wing Sonny Milano (12) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy