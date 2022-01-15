Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (22-10-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Maple Leafs sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points and the Blues rank third in the Western Conference with 49 points.

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

5.5

Toronto and St. Louis Stats

  • The Maple Leafs score 3.3 goals per game (116 in 35 games), and the Blues give up 2.6 (97 in 37).
  • On average, the Blues score 3.4 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Maple Leafs allow 2.5 (third).
  • Toronto has a +29 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
  • St. Louis is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +29.
  • On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 29 goals (on 29.6% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 16 (killing off 84.2% of penalties, fifth in league).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 29.6% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has recorded 14 goals and 23 assists in 33 games for St. Louis, good for 37 points.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has totaled 34 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 20 assists.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has posted 14 goals on the season, chipping in 20 assists.
  • Jordan Binnington has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league), with 615 total saves, giving up 61 goals (2.9 goals against average).
  • Ville Husso has recorded 273 total saves with a .935 save percentage, conceding 19 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 38 points in 32 games.
  • William Nylander has racked up 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • John Tavares has scored 14 goals and added 20 assists through 34 games for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 764 saves with a .935 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Justin Holl: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Ondrej Kase: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nick Ritchie: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
