Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3) and the St. Louis Blues (28-14-6) take the ice in Toronto, Ontario on February 19, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. St. Louis

Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6

Toronto and St. Louis Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • On average, the Blues score 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 2.7 (fifth).
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto is +44 on the season (fifth in NHL).
  • St. Louis is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.7 per game).
  • The Blues have conceded 22 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 21 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 59 points in 44 games.
  • John Tavares has 45 points (1.0 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • William Nylander has scored 17 goals and added 28 assists through 47 games for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has allowed 78 goals (2.34 goals against average) and recorded 948 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko's 45 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has 18 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.
  • Jordan Kyrou has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 18 goals and 25 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's 16 goals and 26 assists add up to 42 points this season.
  • Ville Husso has a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 491 total saves, allowing 33 goals (1.9 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
19
2022

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

