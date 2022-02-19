Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3) and the St. Louis Blues (28-14-6) take the ice in Toronto, Ontario on February 19, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
6
Toronto and St. Louis Stats
- The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
- On average, the Blues score 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 2.7 (fifth).
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto is +44 on the season (fifth in NHL).
- St. Louis is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.7 per game).
- The Blues have conceded 22 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (first in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 21 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, with 59 points in 44 games.
- John Tavares has 45 points (1.0 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists.
- William Nylander has scored 17 goals and added 28 assists through 47 games for Toronto.
- Jack Campbell has allowed 78 goals (2.34 goals against average) and recorded 948 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: None
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko's 45 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has 18 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.
- Jordan Kyrou has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 18 goals and 25 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich's 16 goals and 26 assists add up to 42 points this season.
- Ville Husso has a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 491 total saves, allowing 33 goals (1.9 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
