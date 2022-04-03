Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-6) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5) during Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 92 points and the Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 91 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Game Day: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Favorite Moneyline Total Lightning -

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

The Lightning are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 17th defensively (3.0 against).

The Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

Tampa Bay has a +39 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.

Toronto has a +47 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.

The Lightning have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties).

The Lightning have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 30.0% of opportunities).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of the top offensive options for Toronto with 87 points (1.4 per game), with 50 goals and 37 assists in 63 games (playing 20:07 per game).

Mitchell Marner is a leading scorer for Toronto with 79 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 51 assists in 59 games.

John Tavares has earned 23 goals on the season, adding 41 assists.

Jack Campbell has played 41 games this season, conceding 101 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1071 saves and a .914 save percentage (18th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: Day To Day (Head), Jack Campbell: Day To Day (Rib), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Concussion)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 75 points in 67 games (31 goals and 44 assists).

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 65 points (19 goals, 46 assists) to the team.

Brayden Point has 26 goals and 27 assists for Tampa Bay.

In 53 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 126 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has recorded 1431 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

