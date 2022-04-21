How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) celebrates with center Auston Matthews (34) and center John Tavares (91) their win against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8) hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6) at Amalie Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth with 100 points and the Maple Leafs are second with 108 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats

The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (251 in 76 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (236 in 77).

The Maple Leafs are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Lightning are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

Tampa Bay has a +40 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.

Toronto has a +62 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.

The Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities).

The Maple Leafs have scored 60 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 40 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of the top offensive options for Toronto with 102 points (1.5 per game), with 58 goals and 44 assists in 70 games (playing 20:32 per game).

Mitchell Marner has scored 95 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has 34 goals and 61 assists.

Toronto's William Nylander is among the leaders on the team with 76 total points (32 goals and 44 assists).

Jack Campbell has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1255 total saves, giving up 120 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 87 points. He has 33 goals and 54 assists this season.

Victor Hedman has 19 goals and 55 assists to total 74 points (1.0 per game).

Alex Killorn's 55 points this season have come via 23 goals and 32 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1588 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Ducks W 4-3 Home -360 4/16/2022 Jets W 7-4 Home -247 4/19/2022 Red Wings L 4-3 Home -507 4/21/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -134 4/23/2022 Predators - Home - 4/24/2022 Panthers - Away - 4/26/2022 Blue Jackets - Home -

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Senators W 5-4 Away -256 4/17/2022 Islanders W 4-2 Home -186 4/19/2022 Flyers W 5-2 Home -454 4/21/2022 Lightning - Away +113 4/23/2022 Panthers - Away - 4/24/2022 Capitals - Away - 4/26/2022 Red Wings - Home -

