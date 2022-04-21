How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8) hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6) at Amalie Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank fifth with 100 points and the Maple Leafs are second with 108 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Tampa Bay and Toronto Stats
- The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (251 in 76 games), and the Maple Leafs give up 3.1 (236 in 77).
- The Maple Leafs are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Lightning are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
- Tampa Bay has a +40 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
- Toronto has a +62 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities).
- The Maple Leafs have scored 60 power-play goals (first in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 40 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is one of the top offensive options for Toronto with 102 points (1.5 per game), with 58 goals and 44 assists in 70 games (playing 20:32 per game).
- Mitchell Marner has scored 95 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has 34 goals and 61 assists.
- Toronto's William Nylander is among the leaders on the team with 76 total points (32 goals and 44 assists).
- Jack Campbell has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1255 total saves, giving up 120 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Auston Matthews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 87 points. He has 33 goals and 54 assists this season.
- Victor Hedman has 19 goals and 55 assists to total 74 points (1.0 per game).
- Alex Killorn's 55 points this season have come via 23 goals and 32 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1588 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.
Lightning Injuries: None
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Ducks
W 4-3
Home
-360
4/16/2022
Jets
W 7-4
Home
-247
4/19/2022
Red Wings
L 4-3
Home
-507
4/21/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-134
4/23/2022
Predators
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
Maple Leafs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Senators
W 5-4
Away
-256
4/17/2022
Islanders
W 4-2
Home
-186
4/19/2022
Flyers
W 5-2
Home
-454
4/21/2022
Lightning
-
Away
+113
4/23/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
