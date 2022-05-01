Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) controls the puck defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) controls the puck defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

DateHomeAwayResult

4/21/2022

Lightning

Maple Leafs

8-1 TB

4/4/2022

Lightning

Maple Leafs

6-2 TOR

12/9/2021

Maple Leafs

Lightning

5-3 TB

11/4/2021

Maple Leafs

Lightning

2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

  • On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
  • The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
  • Toronto is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+0.7 per game).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.7% of penalties).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.
  • Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists to total 97 points (1.3 per game).
  • William Nylander's 80 points this season have come via 34 goals and 46 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
  • Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
  • Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the leaders on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league), with 1712 total saves, giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter8 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011666425h
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy