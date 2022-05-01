How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 8-1 TB 4/4/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 12/9/2021 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-3 TB 11/4/2021 Maple Leafs Lightning 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).

Toronto is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+0.7 per game).

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.7% of penalties).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists to total 97 points (1.3 per game).

William Nylander's 80 points this season have come via 34 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.

Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the leaders on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league), with 1712 total saves, giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: None

