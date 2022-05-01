How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/21/2022
Lightning
Maple Leafs
8-1 TB
4/4/2022
Lightning
Maple Leafs
6-2 TOR
12/9/2021
Maple Leafs
Lightning
5-3 TB
11/4/2021
Maple Leafs
Lightning
2-1 (F/OT) TOR
Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats
- On average, the Maple Leafs score 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.8 (sixth).
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
- Toronto is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+0.7 per game).
- Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.7% of penalties).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 60 goals and 46 assists this season.
- Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists to total 97 points (1.3 per game).
- William Nylander's 80 points this season have come via 34 goals and 46 assists.
- Jack Campbell has conceded 123 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
- Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
- Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the leaders on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league), with 1712 total saves, giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Lightning Injuries: None
