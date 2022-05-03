Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) take the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) as a part of Wednesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-0 TOR 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-0 TOR 4/21/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 8-1 TB 4/4/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 12/9/2021 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-3 TB

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

The Maple Leafs are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

On average, the Lightning put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.1 (19th).

Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.

Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (106 total points), having collected 60 goals and 46 assists.

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 35 goals and 62 assists.

William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has allowed 123 goals (2.64 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 64 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He takes three shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Victor Hedman has amassed 86 points this season, with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov is a top player on offense for Tampa Bay with 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 1712 saves while giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

