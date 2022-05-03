Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) take the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) as a part of Wednesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank third and the Lightning fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

DateHomeAwayResult

5/2/2022

Maple Leafs

Lightning

5-0 TOR

5/2/2022

Maple Leafs

Lightning

5-0 TOR

4/21/2022

Lightning

Maple Leafs

8-1 TB

4/4/2022

Lightning

Maple Leafs

6-2 TOR

12/9/2021

Maple Leafs

Lightning

5-3 TB

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

  • The Maple Leafs are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • On average, the Lightning put up 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.1 (19th).
  • Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.
  • Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 27.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (106 total points), having collected 60 goals and 46 assists.
  • Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 35 goals and 62 assists.
  • William Nylander has 80 total points for Toronto, with 34 goals and 46 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has allowed 123 goals (2.64 goals against average) and racked up 1307 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Michael Bunting: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 64 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He takes three shots per game, shooting 17.4%.
  • Victor Hedman has amassed 86 points this season, with 20 goals and 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov is a top player on offense for Tampa Bay with 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has 1712 saves while giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) controls the puck defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy