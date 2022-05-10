Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied up 2-2. The Maple Leafs sit in third place and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/8/2022
Lightning
Maple Leafs
7-3 TB
5/6/2022
Lightning
Maple Leafs
5-2 TOR
5/4/2022
Maple Leafs
Lightning
5-3 TB
5/2/2022
Maple Leafs
Lightning
5-0 TOR
5/2/2022
Maple Leafs
Lightning
5-0 TOR
Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Maple Leafs are second in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).
- The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.1 (252 in 82).
- Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.
- Tampa Bay's goal differential is +57 on the season (sixth in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 63 goals (on 27.3% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
Toronto Impact Players
- One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 106 points in 73 games (60 goals and 46 assists).
- Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 35 goals and 62 assists.
- William Nylander's season total of 80 points has come from 34 goals and 46 assists.
- Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1307 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos' 106 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.
- Victor Hedman is a leading scorer for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.
- Nikita Kucherov has netted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (21st in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
How To Watch
May
10
2022
Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
