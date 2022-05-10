Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

May 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) defends during the first period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied up 2-2. The Maple Leafs sit in third place and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 7-3 TB 5/6/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 5-2 TOR 5/4/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-3 TB 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-0 TOR 5/2/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 5-0 TOR

Toronto and Tampa Bay Stats

The Maple Leafs are second in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).

The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Maple Leafs concede 3.1 (252 in 82).

Toronto is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +60.

Tampa Bay's goal differential is +57 on the season (sixth in the NHL).

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 63 goals (on 27.3% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Auston Matthews, who has scored 106 points in 73 games (60 goals and 46 assists).

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 72 games, with 35 goals and 62 assists.

William Nylander's season total of 80 points has come from 34 goals and 46 assists.

Jack Campbell has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1307 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 106 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.

Victor Hedman is a leading scorer for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov has netted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (21st in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.