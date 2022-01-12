Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-3) and the Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-1), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights rank third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Las Vegas
Toronto and Las Vegas Stats
- The Maple Leafs are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are second on defense (2.5 against).
- Toronto is third in the league in goal differential, at +30 (+0.9 per game).
- Las Vegas' goal differential is +19 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
- The Maple Leafs have scored 29 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Golden Knights have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson's 10 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Las Vegas add up to 35 total points on the season.
- Reilly Smith has amassed 28 points this season, with 11 goals and 17 assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 26 points so far, including 18 goals and eight assists.
- Robin Lehner has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 705 saves (27.1 per game), and has allowed 73 goals (2.8 per game).
- Laurent Brossoit has made 297 total saves (21.2 per game) with a .900 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (2.4 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 36 points. He has 22 goals and 14 assists this season.
- William Nylander has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (1.1 per game).
- John Tavares' 34 points this season have come via 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Jack Campbell has conceded 50 goals (1.9 per game) and racked up 733 saves (28.2 per game) with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
How To Watch
