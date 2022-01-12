Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-3) and the Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-1), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights rank third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Toronto

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6

Toronto and Las Vegas Stats

The Maple Leafs are sixth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th on defense (3.0 against).

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are second on defense (2.5 against).

Toronto is third in the league in goal differential, at +30 (+0.9 per game).

Las Vegas' goal differential is +19 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

The Maple Leafs have scored 29 power-play goals (first in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 10 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Las Vegas add up to 35 total points on the season.

Reilly Smith has amassed 28 points this season, with 11 goals and 17 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has 26 points so far, including 18 goals and eight assists.

Robin Lehner has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 705 saves (27.1 per game), and has allowed 73 goals (2.8 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has made 297 total saves (21.2 per game) with a .900 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 36 points. He has 22 goals and 14 assists this season.

William Nylander has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (1.1 per game).

John Tavares' 34 points this season have come via 14 goals and 20 assists.

Jack Campbell has conceded 50 goals (1.9 per game) and racked up 733 saves (28.2 per game) with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

