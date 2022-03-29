How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a huge NHL matchup, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in Boston to take on the Bruins on Tuesday.

In the talented Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are both set to make the playoffs. However, their respective seeds in the postseason are yet to be determined.

With an opportunity to climb the standings in the division, the Bruins will host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in Boston.

Toronto is currently tied for third in the Atlantic Division with 87 points. The Leafs have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, barely holding onto their positioning in the division.

With the playoffs starting in early May, there’s just over a month remaining in the regular season. Every game down the stretch will count for Toronto.

The team tied with the Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division is the Bruins. As such, the result of this matchup will propel one team up to sole possession of that seed.

Boston is one of the hottest teams in the NHL with four-straight wins. Over their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1.

This is one of the most important games left in the season for both of these teams, as final seeding is up for grabs.

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
