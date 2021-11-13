How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sabres

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Maple Leafs and the Sabres are coming off victories entering their NHL matchup Saturday.
    After a promising 5-1-1 start to the season, the Sabres lost five in a row and traded Jack Eichel, their cornerstone player, to the Golden Knights. But Buffalo picked up a 3–2 win against the Oilers on Friday and will look to get another Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

    How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against Edmonton, the Sabres' young center Dylan Cozens went toe-to-toe with Connor McDavid and scored two goals on the night.

    Buffalo will have to bring the same momentum when it hosts Toronto. The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic division with 19 points and trail only the Panthers, who have the most points in the league. 

    The Maple Leafs won 2–1 in overtime Friday against a strong Calgary team. Auston Matthews scored the game-winner, and Ondrej Kase scored the other goal. William Nylander had two assists in the win.

    Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

