How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sabres

Both the Maple Leafs and the Sabres are coming off victories entering their NHL matchup Saturday.

After a promising 5-1-1 start to the season, the Sabres lost five in a row and traded Jack Eichel, their cornerstone player, to the Golden Knights. But Buffalo picked up a 3–2 win against the Oilers on Friday and will look to get another Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Against Edmonton, the Sabres' young center Dylan Cozens went toe-to-toe with Connor McDavid and scored two goals on the night.

Buffalo will have to bring the same momentum when it hosts Toronto. The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic division with 19 points and trail only the Panthers, who have the most points in the league.

The Maple Leafs won 2–1 in overtime Friday against a strong Calgary team. Auston Matthews scored the game-winner, and Ondrej Kase scored the other goal. William Nylander had two assists in the win.

