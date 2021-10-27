    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blackhawks are still searching for their first win of the year, as they host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Something has to give on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs head to Chicago on a four-match losing streak to take on the Blackhawks who are on a six-match losing streak.

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Blackhawks:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Maple Leafs at Blackhawks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    One of these two teams will finally pick up a win, and if it's the Blackhawks, it will be their first of the year. Chicago has lost its first six matches and outside of its overtime loss to the Devils, it hasn't been particularly close.

    The Blackhawks have lost every other match this year by at least two goals and have lost their last four by three goals each. On Wednesday, they will look for that elusive win against the Maple Leafs who are also searching for answers.

    Toronto started off the year winning two of its first three but have recently hit a rough patch. In their last two against the Penguins and Hurricanes, they have been outscored by a combined 11-2. 

    The Maple Leafs, like the Blackhawks, have really struggled on the defensive side of the ice and need to figure things out quickly or the season could go downhill in a hurry. 

    Tune in to see which of these teams will snap a losing streak. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

