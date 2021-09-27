September 27, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maples Leafs and Canadiens play for the second time in three days to start the NHL preseason.
Author:

The Maples Leafs and Canadiens face off Monday in their second of three preseason games against each other in the next two weeks.

The rivals first played Saturday, a 4-1 home win for Toronto. Montreal has the home-ice Monday, but Toronto will host again Oct. 5. The teams will also play each other in Toronto in their season opener on Oct. 13.

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens:

Match Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Maple Leafs at Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Saturday's the preseason opener, Jake Muzzin, John Tavares, Michael Bunting and Kurtis Gabriel all scored goals as the Leafs jumped out to a 4-0 lead before giving up a late goal to spoil the shutout.

Toronto was eliminated by the Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs last year in a first-round upset. The Leafs entered the postseason as the top seed in the North Division and jumped out to a 3-1 series lead, but the Canadiens won the last three games to win the series and move on to the next round.

The series loss extended Toronto's drought to 17 straight seasons without a postseason series win. Montreal made a run to the Stanley Cup finals after the upset but fell to the Lightning in the championship series.

Both teams enter this season with lofty ambitions as the Canadiens look to recapture the magic from last year's playoffs and Toronto looks to end its drought.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

