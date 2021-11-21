How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

As part of Sunday's slate of NHL games, the Maple Leafs and Islanders are set to face off in New York.

On Sunday night, the Maple Leafs are set for an intriguing matchup against the Islanders in New York.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have gone 12-6-1 and look like a legitimate contender. They have won five out of their last six games but are coming off of a loss against the Penguins. Getting back in the win column against the Islanders would be a major plus for Toronto.

On the other side of the ice, the Islanders come into this matchup with a 5-7-2 record. They have struggled to begin the season and need to get back on track. Making a statement against the Maple Leafs would be a perfect way to do just that.

This should be a very entertaining game. While the Maple Leafs are favored to win, the Islanders are not pushovers. Make sure to tune in to watch these two teams go at it.

