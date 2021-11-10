How to Watch Maple Leafs at Flyers

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers look for their second win in a row when they host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Flyers picked up a big win over the Capitals on Saturday when they scored two second-period goals and held Washington to a single third-period goal. It was a great defensive effort for the Flyers, as they got back into the win column after dropping their previous game in overtime to the Penguins.

    How to Watch Flyers at Maple Leafs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Flyers at Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Derick Brassard scored first for Philadelphia and then Sean Couturier scored a little over four minutes later to give the Flyers the cushion they needed to get their sixth win of the year.

    Wednesday, they host a Maple Leafs team that just had its five-game winning streak snapped.

    Toronto got blown out by the Kings 5-1 on Monday for its first loss in two weeks. Los Angeles was able to slow down the streaking Maple Leafs with two first-period goals, and then Phillip Danault put it away with two straight goals to extend the lead to 4-1 which was more than enough.

    The Maple Leafs will look to put that game behind them and get back to the way they played during their winning streak. If they can do that, they should be able to beat the Flyers who have been very inconsistent this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17081228
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17110821
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122719
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Flyers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122391
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122670
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Magic

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15715403
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15769789
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960309
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Buffalo at Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy