How to Watch Maple Leafs at Flyers

The Flyers look for their second win in a row when they host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The Flyers picked up a big win over the Capitals on Saturday when they scored two second-period goals and held Washington to a single third-period goal. It was a great defensive effort for the Flyers, as they got back into the win column after dropping their previous game in overtime to the Penguins.

How to Watch Flyers at Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Flyers at Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Derick Brassard scored first for Philadelphia and then Sean Couturier scored a little over four minutes later to give the Flyers the cushion they needed to get their sixth win of the year.

Wednesday, they host a Maple Leafs team that just had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Toronto got blown out by the Kings 5-1 on Monday for its first loss in two weeks. Los Angeles was able to slow down the streaking Maple Leafs with two first-period goals, and then Phillip Danault put it away with two straight goals to extend the lead to 4-1 which was more than enough.

The Maple Leafs will look to put that game behind them and get back to the way they played during their winning streak. If they can do that, they should be able to beat the Flyers who have been very inconsistent this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.