How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

The Penguins have earned points in each of their first four games. Can the Maple Leafs stop their streak?

The Penguins enter Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs coming off a shootout loss to the Stars, but Pittsburgh has still earned at least a point in each of its first four games of the season.

The Maple Leafs have had an uneven beginning to the season. Toronto (2-2-1) is currently riding a two-game losing streak, with a 2–1 overtime loss to the Rangers followed by a 5–3 loss to the Sharks.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Penguins jumped all over the Blackhawks in their most recent game for a 5–2 win.

The Penguins have 16 goals so far, tied for second in the Eastern Conference and tied for third in the NHL. Until the shootout loss to the Stars, the Penguins had at least four goals in each of their games. The Maple Leafs have 11 goals scored and 12 goals allowed so far.

The Penguins' offense led them to first place in the East Division last season, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The Penguins play their next six straight and seven of eight at home as they look to continue their strong early-season play.

