How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Penguins have earned points in each of their first four games. Can the Maple Leafs stop their streak?
    Author:

    The Penguins enter Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs coming off a shootout loss to the Stars, but Pittsburgh has still earned at least a point in each of its first four games of the season.

    The Maple Leafs have had an uneven beginning to the season. Toronto (2-2-1) is currently riding a two-game losing streak, with a 2–1 overtime loss to the Rangers followed by a 5–3 loss to the Sharks.

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Penguins jumped all over the Blackhawks in their most recent game for a 5–2 win.

    The Penguins have 16 goals so far, tied for second in the Eastern Conference and tied for third in the NHL. Until the shootout loss to the Stars, the Penguins had at least four goals in each of their games. The Maple Leafs have 11 goals scored and 12 goals allowed so far.

    The Penguins' offense led them to first place in the East Division last season, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

    The Penguins play their next six straight and seven of eight at home as they look to continue their strong early-season play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16999563
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Devils

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987878
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17000243
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866429
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866144
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16993820
    NHL

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881074
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana Tech

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_11212229
    XMMA 3: Vice City

    How to Watch XMMA 3: Vice City

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16970305
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy