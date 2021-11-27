How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

On Friday night in NHL action, the Maple Leafs will travel to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.

In the NHL, there is a very late-night game that is worth staying up for. That game will feature the Maple Leafs traveling to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have gone 14-6-1 and are looking like a legitimate contender to watch. They have won eight out of their last nine games. Another win over the Sharks would be yet another statement to the rest of the league.

On the other side of the rink, the Sharks sport a 10-8-1 record entering this matchup. San Jose may not be as serious of a contender right now as the Maple Leafs, but it is still a good team. The Sharks have won two straight games coming into this game, and a win would certainly place them higher on the list of potential contenders.

