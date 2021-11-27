Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NHL action, the Maple Leafs will travel to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.
    Author:

    In the NHL, there is a very late-night game that is worth staying up for. That game will feature the Maple Leafs traveling to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.

    How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Maple Leafs have gone 14-6-1 and are looking like a legitimate contender to watch. They have won eight out of their last nine games. Another win over the Sharks would be yet another statement to the rest of the league.

    On the other side of the rink, the Sharks sport a 10-8-1 record entering this matchup. San Jose may not be as serious of a contender right now as the Maple Leafs, but it is still a good team. The Sharks have won two straight games coming into this game, and a win would certainly place them higher on the list of potential contenders.

    Make sure to tune in to this matchup. These two teams are both very talented and should put on a good show. You won't want to miss it.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17224640
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Lakers

    just now
    USATSI_17225753
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

    just now
    USATSI_17168791
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    just now
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    just now
    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    just now
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    just now
    USATSI_17226040
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy