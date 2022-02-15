How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken will face off for the first time ever. They were originally suppose to meet last year, but that was when the league postponed games for more than a week.

The differences between these two teams right now are vast. The Maple Leafs are right in the thick of the playoff hunt in the stacked Atlantic Division, while the Kraken are working on moving out of last place in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle looked more than capable of doing that in its last game with an impressive 4-3 win over a strong Anaheim Ducks squad on the road. The game was tied for most of the third period until Jordan Eberle scored with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. It was a nice bounce back victory after the Kraken lost big to the Arizona Coyotes, who have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Toronto has been playing well all season, but is looking to break out of a two-game losing streak. It's last game was a close one in Vancouver, as the Canucks won 3-2. No goals were scored in the third period. It wasn't because of a lack of opportunity though for Toronto. The Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was just unstoppable on Saturday, as he notched an incredible 51 saves.

The Maple Leafs will have their opportunities tonight and therefore should be favored even on the road against the Kraken.

