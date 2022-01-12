How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

The Maple Leafs travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday to take on the Golden Knights for their first set of back-to-back games since December.

With eight of their last 11 games being postponed, it has been hard for the Maple Leafs to gain any traction while playing. They haven't played back-to-back games since the beginning of December.

In those three games that they played, though, they are 2-1 with wins over the Senators (6-0) and the Oilers (4-2). They lost 5-4 in their last outing against the Avalanche in Colorado.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights Today:



Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Vegas is 23-14-1 through 38 games this season. They have 47 points, which are currently tied for No. 2 in the West. They are one point behind the Predators, tied with the Blues and one point ahead of the Avalanche.

The one thing that Vegas does exceptionally well is score the puck. It ranks No. 3 in the NHL in total goals scored with 132 on the season. This will be a dominant offense against a brick-wall defense.

Toronto ranks No. 3 in goals given up with only 82 on the season. They are also ranked No. 1 in power play percentage, converting on 30.9% of their power plays.

The wins will come for Toronto as long as they continue playing games. This will be no easy outing though, as Vegas looks to grab the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference from Nashville.

