How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday to take on the Golden Knights for their first set of back-to-back games since December.

With eight of their last 11 games being postponed, it has been hard for the Maple Leafs to gain any traction while playing. They haven't played back-to-back games since the beginning of December.

In those three games that they played, though, they are 2-1 with wins over the Senators (6-0) and the Oilers (4-2). They lost 5-4 in their last outing against the Avalanche in Colorado.

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Live stream the Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas is 23-14-1 through 38 games this season. They have 47 points, which are currently tied for No. 2 in the West. They are one point behind the Predators, tied with the Blues and one point ahead of the Avalanche.

The one thing that Vegas does exceptionally well is score the puck. It ranks No. 3 in the NHL in total goals scored with 132 on the season. This will be a dominant offense against a brick-wall defense.

Toronto ranks No. 3 in goals given up with only 82 on the season. They are also ranked No. 1 in power play percentage, converting on 30.9% of their power plays. 

The wins will come for Toronto as long as they continue playing games. This will be no easy outing though, as Vegas looks to grab the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference from Nashville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

39 seconds ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

39 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrates after a goal in the second period of the game against the New York Rangers at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

39 seconds ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

39 seconds ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

39 seconds ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

39 seconds ago
Spycraft
entertainment

How to Watch Spycraft Season 2 Premiere

39 seconds ago
I Am Shauna Rae
entertainment

I Am Shauna Rae Premiere

39 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy