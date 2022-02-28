How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs look to keep up their offensive firepower as they head to Washington D.C. on Monday to take on the Capitals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored 10 goals in their last game against Detroit. Even more wild is that the Red Wings scored seven goals. It has been a nice turnaround, as the Maple Leafs will be looking for their third straight win after losing their previous three games. 

How to Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitchell Marner was the big star of that game, scoring four goals and notching two assists on top of securing a natural hat trick in which he scored three consecutive goals for the Leafs. 

This team has scored 13 goals in their last two games and they have a very good chance of continuing that roll against the Capitals who have been stalling since returning from the All-Star break. 

Washington played Philadelphia in its last matchup and was the mere opposite of Toronto, as it couldn't muster up much offense. The Capitals let up a goal in the first 11 seconds of the game to the struggling Flyers. Two goals in the first were all the Flyers needed to steal one against the heavily favored Capitals. 

Now the road gets more difficult tonight, as Washington will likely have to score a lot to keep up with Toronto. 

