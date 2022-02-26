Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Monday features a game between the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 65 points and the Maple Leafs rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Toronto

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Toronto

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Washington and Toronto Stats

  • The Capitals are 12th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Maple Leafs score 3.5 goals per game (180 in 51 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (147 in 53).
  • Washington is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +23 (+0.4 per game).
  • Toronto is +39 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities).
  • The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.3% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 30.0% of opportunities).

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews' 64 points are pivotal for Toronto. He has recorded 36 goals and 28 assists in 48 games.
  • John Tavares has helped lead the offense for Toronto this season with 17 goals and 31 assists.
  • Mitchell Marner is a crucial player on offense for Toronto with 17 goals and 31 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league), with 1002 total saves, allowing 87 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ilya Mikheyev: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has been a major player for Washington this season, with 63 points in 51 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 2.9 goals against average, and 731 saves. His .904 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

