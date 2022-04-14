Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) and Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) defend in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6) square off against the Washington Capitals (41-22-10) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (92 points).

How to Watch Toronto vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Washington

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2022 Capitals Maple Leafs 5-3 TOR

Toronto and Washington Stats

The Maple Leafs are third in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (2.9 against).

On average, the Capitals put up 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.1 (18th).

Toronto is +52 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

Washington is +34 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.7% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

The Capitals have scored 43 power-play goals (on 19.5% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, seventh in league).

Toronto Impact Players

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Wayne Simmonds: Day To Day (Illness), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Washington Impact Players

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

