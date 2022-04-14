Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6) square off against the Washington Capitals (41-22-10) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (92 points).
How to Watch Toronto vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Washington
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/28/2022
Capitals
Maple Leafs
5-3 TOR
Toronto and Washington Stats
- The Maple Leafs are third in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (2.9 against).
- On average, the Capitals put up 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Maple Leafs allow 3.1 (18th).
- Toronto is +52 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- Washington is +34 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.7% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).
- The Capitals have scored 43 power-play goals (on 19.5% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, seventh in league).
Toronto Impact Players
Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Wayne Simmonds: Day To Day (Illness), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)
Washington Impact Players
Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
How To Watch
April
14
2022
Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
