Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers host the Canucks on Sunday night looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to the Penguins on Friday night.

The Rangers start a three-game homestead on Sunday night looking to get their offense going after getting shut out on Friday night.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York lost to Pittsburgh 1-0 and dropped to 33-14-5. It was just its second loss in the last seven games.

The Rangers are now a point back of the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Sunday they, will look to get back in the win column when they take on a Canucks team that has won two straight games.

Vancouver finished its three-game homestead with back-to-back wins against the Kraken and Flames.

The offense exploded for the Canucks in the wins as they scored 12 total goals including a seven-goal outburst on Thursday in their win against the Flames.

The Canucks are now just six points back of the last playoff spot as they try and make a push to sneak into the postseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17773659
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Rangers

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767734
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17769599
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
46 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy