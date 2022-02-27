How to Watch Canucks at Rangers

The Rangers host the Canucks on Sunday night looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to the Penguins on Friday night.

The Rangers start a three-game homestead on Sunday night looking to get their offense going after getting shut out on Friday night.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New York lost to Pittsburgh 1-0 and dropped to 33-14-5. It was just its second loss in the last seven games.

The Rangers are now a point back of the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Sunday they, will look to get back in the win column when they take on a Canucks team that has won two straight games.

Vancouver finished its three-game homestead with back-to-back wins against the Kraken and Flames.

The offense exploded for the Canucks in the wins as they scored 12 total goals including a seven-goal outburst on Thursday in their win against the Flames.

The Canucks are now just six points back of the last playoff spot as they try and make a push to sneak into the postseason.

