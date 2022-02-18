How to Watch Canucks at Sharks

The Canucks visit the Sharks on Thursday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Canucks make a quick trip to San Jose on Thursday before heading back to Vancouver for three straight home games.

Vancouver is coming off a win over the Maple Leafs that finished off a three-game homestand in which it went just 2-1. The Canucks also beat the Coyotes but lost to the Islanders 6-3 last Wednesday.

The Canucks have now alternated wins and losses over the last seven games as their up-and-down stretch continues. They are now just 22-21-6 and in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Thursday, they will look to break their trend and pick up a second straight win for the first time in a month.

The Sharks will look to keep that from happening as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

San Jose has hit a tough stretch as it has won just twice over the last 10 games and have dropped to 22-21-4.

The Sharks were looking like a possible playoff team, but this slump has dropped them to seventh in the Pacific Division and on the outside looking in.

