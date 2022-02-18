Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canucks visit the Sharks on Thursday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Canucks make a quick trip to San Jose on Thursday before heading back to Vancouver for three straight home games. 

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver is coming off a win over the Maple Leafs that finished off a three-game homestand in which it went just 2-1. The Canucks also beat the Coyotes but lost to the Islanders 6-3 last Wednesday.

The Canucks have now alternated wins and losses over the last seven games as their up-and-down stretch continues. They are now just 22-21-6 and in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Thursday, they will look to break their trend and pick up a second straight win for the first time in a month.

The Sharks will look to keep that from happening as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

San Jose has hit a tough stretch as it has won just twice over the last 10 games and have dropped to 22-21-4.

The Sharks were looking like a possible playoff team, but this slump has dropped them to seventh in the Pacific Division and on the outside looking in.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17691270
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Sharks

40 seconds ago
USATSI_17687480
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Clippers

40 seconds ago
Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

30 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

30 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy