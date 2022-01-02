The Seattle Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks as they look to end a losing streak to start off the new year.

The NHL calendar is already being good to us in the new year as the budding Pacific Northwest rivalry is a headline on the first day of 2022. The Canucks head to Seattle to take on the Kraken who are trying to end a four-game losing streak. It hasn't been quite the Cinderella season it was for Las Vegas in their inaugural season so far. Both Seattle and Vancouver sit last or next to last respectively in the Pacific division.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Vancouver has corrected course as of late though winning four of their last five. They won their first game back after the NHL paused operations for two weeks against Anaheim. They lost their last game though against the LA Kings in a 2-1 in a nail-biting shootout.

It was actually the first loss for the Canucks in seven games and the first under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. He took over the team on Dec. 5 and it has really jolted the team's performance so far. They will be favored just because of the momentum he has provided this team. Boudreau has had great success as a head coach especially with the Capitals and Ducks winning many division titles.

As for Seattle, they are in tough times right now losing four straight and having several games postponed but there has been a lot to hang your hat on recently. They were tied with Calgary in their last game with less than three minutes left and their game before that against Philadelphia went to overtime. They are having no trouble scoring in this stretch but must clean up on defense to get back in the win column.

