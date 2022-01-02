Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Seattle Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks as they look to end a losing streak to start off the new year.
    Author:

    The NHL calendar is already being good to us in the new year as the budding Pacific Northwest rivalry is a headline on the first day of 2022. The Canucks head to Seattle to take on the Kraken who are trying to end a four-game losing streak. It hasn't been quite the Cinderella season it was for Las Vegas in their inaugural season so far. Both Seattle and Vancouver sit last or next to last respectively in the Pacific division. 

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vancouver has corrected course as of late though winning four of their last five. They won their first game back after the NHL paused operations for two weeks against Anaheim. They lost their last game though against the LA Kings in a 2-1 in a nail-biting shootout. 

    It was actually the first loss for the Canucks in seven games and the first under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. He took over the team on Dec. 5 and it has really jolted the team's performance so far. They will be favored just because of the momentum he has provided this team. Boudreau has had great success as a head coach especially with the Capitals and Ducks winning many division titles. 

    As for Seattle, they are in tough times right now losing four straight and having several games postponed but there has been a lot to hang your hat on recently. They were tied with Calgary in their last game with less than three minutes left and their game before that against Philadelphia went to overtime. They are having no trouble scoring in this stretch but must clean up on defense to get back in the win column. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken

    3 minutes ago
    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ole Miss vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Incredible Dr Pol
    entertainment

    How to Watch The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20 Premiere

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive tackle Josh Landry (92) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy