How to Watch Canucks at Capitals

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals host J.T. Miller and the Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

The Canucks are having a season they wish they can quickly forget. They have fallen all the way down to No. 13 in the Western Conference. They are 16-17-3 with only 35 points. They are three behind the Oilers and two ahead of the Blackhawks.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are in the thick of the Eastern Conference, ranking No. 4. They are tied with the Maple Leafs, and they are also one point behind the Hurricanes and two points in front of the Penguins.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver ranks almost last in the NHL at No. 27 in goals scored this season, not even topping 100 yet. However, its defense makes up for it only giving up 102 goals, ranking No. 13. 

Unlike Vancouver, Washington likes to score frequently. It ranks No. 6 in the NHL in goals scored with 123 goals. It has also only given up 102 goals, ranking No. 13 in the NHL, tied with Vancouver.

The game will be very evenly matched outside of the goal-scoring potential of Washington. If Vancouver can keep Alex Ovechkin off the stat sheet, they could pull off this upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
