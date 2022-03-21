Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (30-26-7) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (21-33-8) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference (67 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Rogers Arena

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Canucks -1.5 6

Vancouver and Buffalo Stats

The Canucks are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sabres are 26th in goals allowed (3.5).

The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canucks are conceding 2.9 (14th).

Vancouver is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -2.

Buffalo is -55 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Canucks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 51 while short-handed (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is Vancouver's leading contributor with 73 points. He has 24 goals and 49 assists this season.

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 50 points (five goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Elias Pettersson's 43 points this season have come via 18 goals and 25 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 45 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 12.8%.

Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 23 goals and 18 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored eight goals on the season, adding 29 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 21 games this season, conceding 61 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 585 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

