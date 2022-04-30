Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth and the Canucks 10th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Vancouver Stats
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (283 in 81 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (229 in 81).
- The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (244 in 81 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (249 in 81).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).
- Vancouver is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 98 points are important for Vancouver. He has 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games.
- Elias Pettersson is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 32 goals and 36 assists in 79 games.
- Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 67 total points (eight goals and 59 assists).
- Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1798 saves, and has allowed 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl has 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1222 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-2
Away
-261
4/26/2022
Penguins
W 5-1
Away
+124
4/28/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
-333
4/29/2022
Canucks
-
Home
-174
Canucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Flames
L 6-3
Away
+171
4/26/2022
Kraken
W 5-2
Home
-196
4/28/2022
Kings
W 3-2
Home
-182
4/29/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+146
