Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth and the Canucks 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver

Edmonton and Vancouver Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (283 in 81 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (229 in 81).
  • The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (244 in 81 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (249 in 81).
  • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).
  • Vancouver is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).
  • The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 98 points are important for Vancouver. He has 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games.
  • Elias Pettersson is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 32 goals and 36 assists in 79 games.
  • Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 67 total points (eight goals and 59 assists).
  • Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1798 saves, and has allowed 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl has 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1222 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-2

Away

-261

4/26/2022

Penguins

W 5-1

Away

+124

4/28/2022

Sharks

W 5-4

Home

-333

4/29/2022

Canucks

-

Home

-174

Canucks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Flames

L 6-3

Away

+171

4/26/2022

Kraken

W 5-2

Home

-196

4/28/2022

Kings

W 3-2

Home

-182

4/29/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+146

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
imago1011567423h
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago1004045560h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy