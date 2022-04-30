Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers are fifth and the Canucks 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV:

Arena: Rogers Place

Edmonton and Vancouver Stats

The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (283 in 81 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (229 in 81).

The Canucks score 3.0 goals per game (244 in 81 games), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (249 in 81).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +34 on the season (11th in league).

Vancouver is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the NHL.

The Canucks have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 58 power-play goals (ninth in power-play percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 98 points are important for Vancouver. He has 31 goals and 67 assists in 79 games.

Elias Pettersson is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 32 goals and 36 assists in 79 games.

Vancouver's Quinn Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 67 total points (eight goals and 59 assists).

Thatcher Demko has a .915 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 1798 saves, and has allowed 168 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.

Leon Draisaitl has 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 134 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1222 saves with a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-2 Away -261 4/26/2022 Penguins W 5-1 Away +124 4/28/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home -333 4/29/2022 Canucks - Home -174

Canucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Flames L 6-3 Away +171 4/26/2022 Kraken W 5-2 Home -196 4/28/2022 Kings W 3-2 Home -182 4/29/2022 Oilers - Away +146

