How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (18-29-5) host the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on February 28, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Devils sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 41 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 56 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Vancouver

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Vancouver

Devils vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

New Jersey and Vancouver Stats

  • The Devils score 3.0 goals per game (156 in 52 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (146 in 53).
  • The Canucks are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (30th).
  • New Jersey has a -31 goal differential on the season, 25th in the league.
  • Vancouver is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at -2 (0.0 per game).
  • The Devils have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.1% of penalties).
  • The Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller's 57 points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games.
  • Quinn Hughes has totaled 41 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has four goals and 37 assists.
  • Vancouver's Elias Pettersson is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (16 goals and 21 assists).
  • Thatcher Demko has allowed 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collected 1155 saves with a .917 save percentage (16th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is New Jersey's leading contributor with 48 points. He has 18 goals and 30 assists this season.
  • Jack Hughes has 15 goals and 21 assists to total 36 points (1.1 per game).
  • Nico Hischier's season total of 33 points has come from 14 goals and 19 assists.
  • In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has recorded 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
