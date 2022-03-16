Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (29-24-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-32-5) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 15, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks rank 10th in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Rogers Arena

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Canucks -1.5 6

Vancouver and New Jersey Stats

The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.5 (26th).

The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Canucks are 13th on defense (2.8 against).

In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is -1 on the season (17th in NHL).

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -27.

The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).

The Canucks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.6% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 70 points in 58 games.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 43 assists to total 48 points (0.9 per game).

Elias Pettersson's 42 points this season have come via 18 goals and 24 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 55 points are important for New Jersey. He has recorded 19 goals and 36 assists in 54 games.

Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 18 goals and 26 assists.

Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

