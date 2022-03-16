Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vancouver Canucks (29-24-7) and the New Jersey Devils (22-32-5) meet in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 15, 2022 at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks rank 10th in the Western Conference and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Rogers Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Vancouver vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Canucks
-1.5
6
Vancouver and New Jersey Stats
- The Canucks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.5 (26th).
- The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Canucks are 13th on defense (2.8 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Vancouver is -1 on the season (17th in NHL).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -27.
- The Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).
- The Canucks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.6% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 70 points in 58 games.
- Quinn Hughes has five goals and 43 assists to total 48 points (0.9 per game).
- Elias Pettersson's 42 points this season have come via 18 goals and 24 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 55 points are important for New Jersey. He has recorded 19 goals and 36 assists in 54 games.
- Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 18 goals and 26 assists.
- Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.