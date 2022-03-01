How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (20-21-8) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (26-23-6) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference (48 points), and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (58 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver
New York and Vancouver Stats
- The Islanders are 27th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Canucks are 13th on defense (2.8 against).
- The Canucks score 2.8 goals per game (151 in 55 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (132 in 49).
- New York is 21st in the NHL in goal differential, at -8 (-0.2 per game).
- Vancouver's goal differential is -4 on the season (18th in the league).
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 47 (killing off 70.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Canucks have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 21 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller drives the offense for Vancouver with 60 points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 40 assists in 53 games (playing 20:55 per game).
- Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with four goals and 37 assists.
- Elias Pettersson's 17 goals and 21 assists add up to 38 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has allowed 107 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 1204 saves with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:27 per game.
- Brock Nelson has 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding nine assists.
- Noah Dobson's season total of 26 points has come from nine goals and 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .923 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)
How To Watch
