How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (20-21-8) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (26-23-6) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference (48 points), and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (58 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver

Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver

Islanders vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

New York and Vancouver Stats

  • The Islanders are 27th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Canucks are 13th on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Canucks score 2.8 goals per game (151 in 55 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (132 in 49).
  • New York is 21st in the NHL in goal differential, at -8 (-0.2 per game).
  • Vancouver's goal differential is -4 on the season (18th in the league).
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 47 (killing off 70.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Canucks have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 21 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller drives the offense for Vancouver with 60 points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 40 assists in 53 games (playing 20:55 per game).
  • Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with four goals and 37 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson's 17 goals and 21 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Thatcher Demko has allowed 107 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiled 1204 saves with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:27 per game.
  • Brock Nelson has 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding nine assists.
  • Noah Dobson's season total of 26 points has come from nine goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .923 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
