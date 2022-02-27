Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (33-14-5) and the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6) take the ice in New York City, New York on February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 56 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Vancouver Stats

The Rangers are 18th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Canucks are seventh on defense (2.8 against).

The Canucks put up 2.7 goals per game (144 in 53 games), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (127 in 52).

New York has a +24 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.

Vancouver has a -2 goal differential on the season, 16th in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has recorded 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games for Vancouver, good for 57 points.

Quinn Hughes has posted 41 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 37 assists.

Elias Pettersson's 16 goals and 21 assists add up to 37 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has 1155 saves while giving up 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 55 points in 47 games.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 53 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists.

Adam Fox has seven goals and 42 assists for New York.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.0 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

