Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (33-14-5) and the Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6) take the ice in New York City, New York on February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 56 points.
Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Vancouver Stats
- The Rangers are 18th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Canucks are seventh on defense (2.8 against).
- The Canucks put up 2.7 goals per game (144 in 53 games), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (127 in 52).
- New York has a +24 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
- Vancouver has a -2 goal differential on the season, 16th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller has recorded 20 goals and 37 assists in 51 games for Vancouver, good for 57 points.
- Quinn Hughes has posted 41 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 37 assists.
- Elias Pettersson's 16 goals and 21 assists add up to 37 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has 1155 saves while giving up 104 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 55 points in 47 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 53 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists.
- Adam Fox has seven goals and 42 assists for New York.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.0 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
