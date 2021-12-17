Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features the San Jose Sharks (15-13-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Vancouver Stats
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canucks are conceding 2.9 (16th).
- The Canucks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (28th in league), and the Sharks concede 2.7 (11th).
- San Jose has a -3 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
- Vancouver has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Canucks have scored 19 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 10 (killing off 86.1% of penalties, third in league).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 29 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 21:18 per game).
- Quinn Hughes has racked up 25 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and 23 assists.
- Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has given up 63 goals (2.6 per game) and collected 698 saves (29.1 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).
- Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.6 per game).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.
- Logan Couture is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 28 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has 21 total points for San Jose, with 14 goals and seven assists.
- James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and recorded 441 saves (27.6 per game) with a .936 save percentage (third-best in the league).
- Adin Hill has recorded a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), giving up 39 goals (2.6 per game) with 363 saves (24.2 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
How To Watch
