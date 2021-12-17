Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 6, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Brock Boeser (6) celebrate Miller s goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vancouver won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features the San Jose Sharks (15-13-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Vancouver Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canucks are conceding 2.9 (16th).

The Canucks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (28th in league), and the Sharks concede 2.7 (11th).

San Jose has a -3 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

Vancouver has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canucks have scored 19 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 10 (killing off 86.1% of penalties, third in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 29 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Quinn Hughes has racked up 25 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and 23 assists.

Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has given up 63 goals (2.6 per game) and collected 698 saves (29.1 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).

Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.6 per game).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.

Logan Couture is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 28 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 21 total points for San Jose, with 14 goals and seven assists.

James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and recorded 441 saves (27.6 per game) with a .936 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Adin Hill has recorded a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), giving up 39 goals (2.6 per game) with 363 saves (24.2 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

