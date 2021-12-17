Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 6, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Brock Boeser (6) celebrate Miller s goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vancouver won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Thursday features the San Jose Sharks (15-13-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points.

    How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
    Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

    Sharks vs Canucks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Sharks

    -1.5

    5.5

    San Jose and Vancouver Stats

    • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canucks are conceding 2.9 (16th).
    • The Canucks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (28th in league), and the Sharks concede 2.7 (11th).
    • San Jose has a -3 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
    • Vancouver has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
    • The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (17th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Canucks have scored 19 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 10 (killing off 86.1% of penalties, third in league).

    Vancouver Impact Players

    • J.T. Miller is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 29 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 21:18 per game).
    • Quinn Hughes has racked up 25 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and 23 assists.
    • Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
    • Thatcher Demko has given up 63 goals (2.6 per game) and collected 698 saves (29.1 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).
    • Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.6 per game).

    Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 11 goals and 17 assists this season.
    • Logan Couture is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 28 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl has 21 total points for San Jose, with 14 goals and seven assists.
    • James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and recorded 441 saves (27.6 per game) with a .936 save percentage (third-best in the league).
    • Adin Hill has recorded a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), giving up 39 goals (2.6 per game) with 363 saves (24.2 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    san jose sharks
    NHL

