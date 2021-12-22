Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Tuesday includes the San Jose Sharks (15-14-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 11th while the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

    Sharks vs Canucks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Sharks

    -1.5

    5.5

    San Jose and Vancouver Stats

    • The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
    • On average, the Canucks put up 2.5 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.8 (13th).
    • San Jose has a -6 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
    • Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.
    • The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Sharks have conceded 11 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).

    Vancouver Impact Players

    • J.T. Miller has totaled 10 goals and 22 assists in 31 games for Vancouver, good for 32 points.
    • Quinn Hughes has racked up 26 points this season, with two goals and 24 assists.
    • Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
    • Thatcher Demko has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 732 saves (29.3 per game), and has given up 65 goals (2.6 per game).
    • Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game).

    Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 29 points in 25 games (12 goals and 17 assists).
    • Logan Couture is another of San Jose's top contributors through 29 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.
    • In 16 games, James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 441 saves (27.6 per game).
    • Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 388 saves (24.3 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State

    1 hour ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) skate for the puck during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Golden Knights

    2 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy