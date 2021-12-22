Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes the San Jose Sharks (15-14-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 11th while the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Vancouver Stats
- The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
- On average, the Canucks put up 2.5 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.8 (13th).
- San Jose has a -6 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
- Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sharks have conceded 11 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller has totaled 10 goals and 22 assists in 31 games for Vancouver, good for 32 points.
- Quinn Hughes has racked up 26 points this season, with two goals and 24 assists.
- Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 732 saves (29.3 per game), and has given up 65 goals (2.6 per game).
- Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
San Jose Impact Players
- One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 29 points in 25 games (12 goals and 17 assists).
- Logan Couture is another of San Jose's top contributors through 29 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
- Tomas Hertl's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.
- In 16 games, James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 441 saves (27.6 per game).
- Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 388 saves (24.3 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
