Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

NHL play on Tuesday includes the San Jose Sharks (15-14-1) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 11th while the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Vancouver Stats

The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).

On average, the Canucks put up 2.5 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.8 (13th).

San Jose has a -6 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.

The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have conceded 11 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has totaled 10 goals and 22 assists in 31 games for Vancouver, good for 32 points.

Quinn Hughes has racked up 26 points this season, with two goals and 24 assists.

Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 732 saves (29.3 per game), and has given up 65 goals (2.6 per game).

Jaroslav Halak has 171 saves (24.4 per game) and a .905 save percentage, allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 29 points in 25 games (12 goals and 17 assists).

Logan Couture is another of San Jose's top contributors through 29 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Tomas Hertl's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.

In 16 games, James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 441 saves (27.6 per game).

Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 388 saves (24.3 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (2.7 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

