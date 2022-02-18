Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck past Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck past Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vancouver Canucks (22-21-6) visiting the San Jose Sharks (22-21-4) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Canucks are 12th and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. San Jose

Canucks vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canucks

-1.5

5.5

Vancouver and San Jose Stats

  • The Canucks are 28th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.1 against).
  • The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Canucks are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • Vancouver is -9 overall in goal differential this season, 20th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.
  • The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 42 (killing off 70.2% of penalties, 32nd in league).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists in 42 games for San Jose, good for 47 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 16 assists.
  • Logan Couture has 34 points so far, including 14 goals and 20 assists.
  • Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 48 points in 47 games.
  • Quinn Hughes has two goals and 32 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).
  • Brock Boeser has 14 goals and 13 assists for Vancouver.
  • Thatcher Demko has allowed 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

1 hour ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

1 hour ago
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy