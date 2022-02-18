How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck past Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vancouver Canucks (22-21-6) visiting the San Jose Sharks (22-21-4) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Canucks are 12th and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Canucks -1.5 5.5

Vancouver and San Jose Stats

The Canucks are 28th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.1 against).

The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Canucks are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).

Vancouver is -9 overall in goal differential this season, 20th in the NHL.

San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.

The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 42 (killing off 70.2% of penalties, 32nd in league).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists in 42 games for San Jose, good for 47 points.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 16 assists.

Logan Couture has 34 points so far, including 14 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 48 points in 47 games.

Quinn Hughes has two goals and 32 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).

Brock Boeser has 14 goals and 13 assists for Vancouver.

Thatcher Demko has allowed 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

