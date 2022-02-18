How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes the Vancouver Canucks (22-21-6) visiting the San Jose Sharks (22-21-4) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Canucks are 12th and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Vancouver vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Canucks
-1.5
5.5
Vancouver and San Jose Stats
- The Canucks are 28th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.1 against).
- The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Canucks are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- Vancouver is -9 overall in goal differential this season, 20th in the NHL.
- San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.
- The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 42 (killing off 70.2% of penalties, 32nd in league).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists in 42 games for San Jose, good for 47 points.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 16 assists.
- Logan Couture has 34 points so far, including 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (35th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 48 points in 47 games.
- Quinn Hughes has two goals and 32 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).
- Brock Boeser has 14 goals and 13 assists for Vancouver.
- Thatcher Demko has allowed 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
How To Watch
