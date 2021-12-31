Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th and the Canucks 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Vancouver

Seattle and Vancouver Stats

The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (86 in 31 games), and the Canucks give up 2.8 (90 in 32).

The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (80 in 32 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (110 in 31).

Seattle has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -10.

On the power play, the Kraken have scored 15 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 31 (killing off 68.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 14 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 20th in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 11 goals and 23 assists in 33 games for Vancouver add up to 34 total points on the season.

Quinn Hughes has scored 27 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and 25 assists.

Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has 754 saves (29.0 per game) while giving up 66 goals (2.5 per game) with a .920 save percentage (14th in the league).

Jaroslav Halak has a .905 save percentage, has recorded 171 saves (21.4 per game), and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brock Boeser: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Jordan Eberle, who has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 17:27 per game.

Jaden Schwartz has six goals and 14 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).

Jared McCann has 12 goals and five assists for Seattle.

In 24 games, Philipp Grubauer has conceded 71 goals (3.0 per game) and has racked up 529 saves (22.0 per game).

Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage. He has 173 saves (19.2 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.2 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)

