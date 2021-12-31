Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL slate includes the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 15th and the Canucks 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Seattle and Vancouver Stats
- The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (86 in 31 games), and the Canucks give up 2.8 (90 in 32).
- The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (80 in 32 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (110 in 31).
- Seattle has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -10.
- On the power play, the Kraken have scored 15 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 31 (killing off 68.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 14 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 20th in league).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 11 goals and 23 assists in 33 games for Vancouver add up to 34 total points on the season.
- Quinn Hughes has scored 27 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and 25 assists.
- Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has 754 saves (29.0 per game) while giving up 66 goals (2.5 per game) with a .920 save percentage (14th in the league).
- Jaroslav Halak has a .905 save percentage, has recorded 171 saves (21.4 per game), and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brock Boeser: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Jordan Eberle, who has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 17:27 per game.
- Jaden Schwartz has six goals and 14 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).
- Jared McCann has 12 goals and five assists for Seattle.
- In 24 games, Philipp Grubauer has conceded 71 goals (3.0 per game) and has racked up 529 saves (22.0 per game).
- Chris Driedger has an .896 save percentage. He has 173 saves (19.2 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.2 per game).
Kraken Injuries: Riley Sheahan: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Carson Soucy: Out (COVID-19), Jamie Oleksiak: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Yanni Gourde: Out (COVID-19 protocol), Adam Larsson: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body), Colin Blackwell: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.