Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday includes the Vancouver Canucks (23-22-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (16-31-4) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 12th in the Western Conference (52 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (36 points).
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Canucks
-1.5
5.5
Vancouver and Seattle Stats
- The Canucks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (27th).
- On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (11th).
- Vancouver is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- Seattle has a -47 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
- The Canucks have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Canucks have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
Vancouver Impact Players
- One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 51 points in 49 games (18 goals and 33 assists).
- Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 38 points (four goals, 34 assists) to the team.
- Elias Pettersson has 32 total points for Vancouver, with 14 goals and 18 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has conceded 101 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1101 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann is an offensive leader for Seattle with 32 points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 12 assists in 46 games (playing 16:11 per game).
- Jordan Eberle has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 15 assists.
- Yanni Gourde is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 38 games this season, conceding 110 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 861 saves and an .887 save percentage (46th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
How To Watch
