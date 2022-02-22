Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday includes the Vancouver Canucks (23-22-6) hosting the Seattle Kraken (16-31-4) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 12th in the Western Conference (52 points), while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (36 points).

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Seattle

Canucks vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canucks

-1.5

5.5

Vancouver and Seattle Stats

  • The Canucks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (27th).
  • On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Canucks allow 2.8 (11th).
  • Vancouver is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
  • Seattle has a -47 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
  • The Canucks have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Canucks have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 51 points in 49 games (18 goals and 33 assists).
  • Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 38 points (four goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Elias Pettersson has 32 total points for Vancouver, with 14 goals and 18 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 101 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1101 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann is an offensive leader for Seattle with 32 points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 12 assists in 46 games (playing 16:11 per game).
  • Jordan Eberle has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 15 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 10 goals and 18 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 38 games this season, conceding 110 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 861 saves and an .887 save percentage (46th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

