Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and Seattle Kraken (26-46-6) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Head-to-head results for Vancouver vs. Seattle
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/21/2022
Canucks
Kraken
5-2 VAN
1/1/2022
Kraken
Canucks
5-2 VAN
10/23/2021
Kraken
Canucks
4-2 VAN
Vancouver and Seattle Stats
- On average, the Canucks score 3.0 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (24th).
- The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (11th).
- Vancouver is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +11 (+0.1 per game).
- Seattle has a -68 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Canucks have scored 56 goals (on 23.3% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 55 (killing off 74.5% of penalties, 29th in league).
- The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (96 total points), having amassed 30 goals and 66 assists.
- Elias Pettersson has 32 goals and 34 assists to total 66 points (0.9 per game).
- Quinn Hughes' 63 points this season have come via seven goals and 56 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has allowed 168 goals (2.73 goals against average) and racked up 1798 saves.
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 47 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games (playing 16:11 per game).
- Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 20 goals and 26 assists.
- Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 54 games this season, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1290 saves and an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
