Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and Seattle Kraken (26-46-6) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Vancouver vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 2/21/2022 Canucks Kraken 5-2 VAN 1/1/2022 Kraken Canucks 5-2 VAN 10/23/2021 Kraken Canucks 4-2 VAN

Vancouver and Seattle Stats

On average, the Canucks score 3.0 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (24th).

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (11th).

Vancouver is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +11 (+0.1 per game).

Seattle has a -68 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Canucks have scored 56 goals (on 23.3% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 55 (killing off 74.5% of penalties, 29th in league).

The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (96 total points), having amassed 30 goals and 66 assists.

Elias Pettersson has 32 goals and 34 assists to total 66 points (0.9 per game).

Quinn Hughes' 63 points this season have come via seven goals and 56 assists.

Thatcher Demko has allowed 168 goals (2.73 goals against average) and racked up 1798 saves.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 47 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games (playing 16:11 per game).

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 20 goals and 26 assists.

Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 54 games this season, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1290 saves and an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.