Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) and Seattle Kraken (26-46-6) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Rogers Arena
  Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Head-to-head results for Vancouver vs. Seattle

DateHomeAwayResult

2/21/2022

Canucks

Kraken

5-2 VAN

1/1/2022

Kraken

Canucks

5-2 VAN

10/23/2021

Kraken

Canucks

4-2 VAN

Vancouver and Seattle Stats

  • On average, the Canucks score 3.0 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (24th).
  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (11th).
  • Vancouver is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +11 (+0.1 per game).
  • Seattle has a -68 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Canucks have scored 56 goals (on 23.3% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 55 (killing off 74.5% of penalties, 29th in league).
  • The Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 57 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 32nd in league).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (96 total points), having amassed 30 goals and 66 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson has 32 goals and 34 assists to total 66 points (0.9 per game).
  • Quinn Hughes' 63 points this season have come via seven goals and 56 assists.
  • Thatcher Demko has allowed 168 goals (2.73 goals against average) and racked up 1798 saves.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Bo Horvat: Out (Lower Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Jaroslav Halak: Out (Upper Body), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 47 points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 21 assists in 70 games (playing 16:11 per game).
  • Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 20 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 54 games this season, conceding 160 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1290 saves and an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream

