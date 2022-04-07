How to Watch Canucks at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canucks are running out of time to stay in wild-card chase and face a key matchup in Vegas against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The Canucks (32-28-10) are eight points behind the Golden Knights (39-28-4) and both teams are looking up at Dallas' tenuous hold on the second wild-card spot in the West as they face off in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver and Vegas are moving in opposite directions coming into this game. The Canucks have lost three straight and are 3-4-3 in their last 10. By contrast, the Golden Knights have strung together five consecutive victories and have won seven of their last 10 games.

This is the back end of a home-and-home, with Vegas winning in overtime Sunday night in Vancouver, 3-2. Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into the extra session to lift the Golden Knights, who blew a 2-0 lead in the third period. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for Vegas.

J.T. Miller scored his 29th goal of the season to get the Canucks on the board early in the third period before Bo Horvat's 27th marker on the power play tied the game at 9:42.

The Knights won the first meeting between the teams in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, posting a 7-4 win. The teams face off in Vancouver on April 12 to conclude their season series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

