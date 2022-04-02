Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (32-28-9) host the Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canucks rank 11th with 73 points and the Golden Knights are eighth with 78 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Arena

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Vancouver and Las Vegas Stats

The Canucks score 2.8 goals per game (193 in 69 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (205 in 69).

On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.1 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (10th).

Vancouver is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +10 (+0.1 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 53 while short-handed (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has been a big player for Vancouver this season, with 81 points in 67 games.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 48 assists to total 53 points (0.8 per game).

Elias Pettersson has 22 goals and 27 assists for Vancouver.

In 55 games, Thatcher Demko has conceded 142 goals (2.68 goals against average) and has racked up 1548 saves.

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Jason Dickinson: Out (Undisclosed), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 26 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 29 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Las Vegas offense with 55 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 11.9%.

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 34 assists.

Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the top offensive players on the team with 39 total points (nine goals and 30 assists).

Robin Lehner has 1027 saves while allowing 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

