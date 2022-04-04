How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday features the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference (82 points), and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference (74 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Favorite Moneyline Total Golden Knights -

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Canucks are 10th on defense (2.8 against).

The Canucks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 15th on defense (2.9 against).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (15th in NHL).

Vancouver has a -4 goal differential on the season, 19th in the league.

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 53 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 82 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16%.

Quinn Hughes is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 53 total points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 48 assists in 66 games.

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (22 goals and 27 assists).

Thatcher Demko has 1575 saves while giving up 145 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' top contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.

Chandler Stephenson has accumulated 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists.

Shea Theodore's season total of 41 points has come from 11 goals and 30 assists.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1054 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.