The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4) take the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Golden Knights rank ninth with 84 points and the Canucks are 11th with 80 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Arena

Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Date Home Away Result 4/6/2022 Golden Knights Canucks 5-1 VAN 4/3/2022 Canucks Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 11/13/2021 Golden Knights Canucks 7-4 VEG

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Canucks are ninth defensively (2.8 against).

The Canucks are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 15th in goals conceded (3.0).

Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.

Vancouver is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +6 (+0.1 per game).

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 54 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canucks have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 42 while short-handed (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 59 points in 67 games.

Chandler Stephenson has picked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.

Shea Theodore has 42 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 31 assists.

Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller's 29 goals and 56 assists in 71 games for Vancouver add up to 85 total points on the season.

Elias Pettersson has amassed 56 points this season, with 25 goals and 31 assists.

Quinn Hughes' five goals and 48 assists add up to 53 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has a .917 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 1643 saves, and has given up 148 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)

