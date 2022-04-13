How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4) take the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Golden Knights rank ninth with 84 points and the Canucks are 11th with 80 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Rogers Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/6/2022
Golden Knights
Canucks
5-1 VAN
4/3/2022
Canucks
Golden Knights
3-2 (F/OT) VEG
11/13/2021
Golden Knights
Canucks
7-4 VEG
Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats
- The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Canucks are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
- The Canucks are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 15th in goals conceded (3.0).
- Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
- Vancouver is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +6 (+0.1 per game).
- The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canucks have conceded 54 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Canucks have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 42 while short-handed (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 59 points in 67 games.
- Chandler Stephenson has picked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 42 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 31 assists.
- Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller's 29 goals and 56 assists in 71 games for Vancouver add up to 85 total points on the season.
- Elias Pettersson has amassed 56 points this season, with 25 goals and 31 assists.
- Quinn Hughes' five goals and 48 assists add up to 53 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has a .917 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 1643 saves, and has given up 148 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin), Tanner Pearson: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.