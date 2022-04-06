Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 82 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 74 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (223 in 71 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (199 in 70).

The Canucks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals conceded (2.9).

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.

Vancouver is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -4.

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 53 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Vancouver offense with 82 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16%.

Quinn Hughes has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with five goals and 48 assists.

Elias Pettersson's 22 goals and 27 assists add up to 49 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has 1575 saves while giving up 145 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: Day To Day (Illness), Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' top contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.

Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 68 games, with 17 goals and 37 assists.

Shea Theodore has 41 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 30 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 105 goals (2.75 goals against average) and recorded 1054 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

