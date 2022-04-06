Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 82 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 74 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Golden Knights vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Golden Knights

-182

5.5

Las Vegas and Vancouver Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (223 in 71 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (199 in 70).
  • The Canucks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals conceded (2.9).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +14.
  • Vancouver is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -4.
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 34 goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 53 (killing off 72.8% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 53 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Vancouver offense with 82 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16%.
  • Quinn Hughes has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with five goals and 48 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson's 22 goals and 27 assists add up to 49 points this season.
  • Thatcher Demko has 1575 saves while giving up 145 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: Day To Day (Illness), Brock Boeser: Day To Day (Arm), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: Out (Upper Body), Nils Hoglander: Out (Groin)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' top contributor with 58 points. He has 28 goals and 30 assists this season.
  • Chandler Stephenson is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 68 games, with 17 goals and 37 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 41 total points for Las Vegas, with 11 goals and 30 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has allowed 105 goals (2.75 goals against average) and recorded 1054 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18013981
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
