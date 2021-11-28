How to Watch Canucks vs. Bruins

Both the Canucks and the Bruins look to get back in the win column as these teams square off for the first time this season.

The Canucks travel to Boston to take on the Bruins in a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup finals, which the Bruins won in seven games. While the Bruins would make it back to the Finals two years later and again in 2019, the Canucks have largely been rebuilding since 2015.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Canucks are at the bottom of their division this year and have lost four of their last five. Even though they lost their last game to the Blue Jackets, they tied it after the first and second periods. They can keep this one close against Boston even if they aren't favored on paper.

Boston is coming off a 5–2 loss of its own against the Rangers. The Bruins were tied in the third period at 2–2 but gave up three unanswered goals. In better news for Boston, Linus Ullmark will be back in net after missing the last two games due to injury. He was supposed to make the start against the Sabres before Thanksgiving, but rookie Jeremy Swayman got the last two starts.

