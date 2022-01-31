How to Watch Canucks vs. Blackhawks

Western Conference rivals battle on Monday night when the Canucks head to Chicago to play the Blackhawks.

The Canucks visit the Blackhawks on Monday in the third of a four-game road trip. Vancouver is 1-1 so far, as it won in Winnipeg on Thursday, but lost 1-0 in overtime to Calgary on Saturday.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The loss to Calgary was the Canucks seventh defeat in it last 10 games. They have really struggled since having games postponed earlier this season.

Vancouver was playing great hockey right before the pause, but haven't been able to keep that play up.

Monday the Canucks will look to get back in the win column when it takes on a Blackhawks team that beat it 1-0 the last time the teams played.

The Blackhawks and Canucks have split the first two meetings this season and Monday they both look to get the upper hand on the season series.

Chicago is coming off a 6-4 loss to the Avalanche on Friday night that was its fifth loss in its last six games. The Blackhawks were coming off a crazy 8-5 win over the Red Wings, but couldn't get their first win of the year against Colorado.

