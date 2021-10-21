How to Watch Canucks at Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are still searching for their first win of the year when they host the Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canucks and Blackhawks used to be one of the best rivalries in the NHL in the early 2010s. Right now, though, they are just trying to get back to their winning ways.

How to Watch Vancouver at Chicago:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Vancouver heads to Chicago just 1-2-1 on the year and has lost two straight. The Canucks are struggling on defense, as they have given up at least three goals in every match and recently gave up five to the lowly Sabres.

Thursday they take on an equally struggling Blackhawks team still searching for its first win.

Chicago came into this season hoping to make it back to the playoffs, as it had built a strong young core with a few remaining veterans. They also brought in Marc-André Fleury from Vegas to anchor the team in net.

Fleury has struggled early with his new team and has a goals against average of 5.63. It was not the start the Blackhawks had in mind when they traded for him.

Last match, the Blackhawks lost to the Islanders 4-1 and never really threatened to win. Chicago needed a goal in the last minute just to avoid getting shut out.

Both of these teams are looking for a bright spot and could renew a great rivalry at the same time.

