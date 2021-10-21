How to Watch Canucks at Blackhawks

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blackhawks are still searching for their first win of the year when they host the Canucks on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Canucks and Blackhawks used to be one of the best rivalries in the NHL in the early 2010s. Right now, though, they are just trying to get back to their winning ways.

    How to Watch Vancouver at Chicago:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Canucks at Blackhawks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vancouver heads to Chicago just 1-2-1 on the year and has lost two straight. The Canucks are struggling on defense, as they have given up at least three goals in every match and recently gave up five to the lowly Sabres.

    Thursday they take on an equally struggling Blackhawks team still searching for its first win.

    Chicago came into this season hoping to make it back to the playoffs, as it had built a strong young core with a few remaining veterans. They also brought in Marc-André Fleury from Vegas to anchor the team in net.

    Fleury has struggled early with his new team and has a goals against average of 5.63. It was not the start the Blackhawks had in mind when they traded for him.

    Last match, the Blackhawks lost to the Islanders 4-1 and never really threatened to win. Chicago needed a goal in the last minute just to avoid getting shut out.

    Both of these teams are looking for a bright spot and could renew a great rivalry at the same time.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks at Blackhawks

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch San Jose State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Predators

    32 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Browns

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USWNT vs. South Korea

    32 minutes ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy