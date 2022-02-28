How to Watch Canucks vs. Devils

The Vancouver Canucks have been playing tremendously as of late and look to continue that against the Devils on Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks are playing their best hockey of the season, a noticeable improvement on how the year started. They have won four of their last five and won three in a row with a combined 17 goals in that span.

How to Watch: Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Vancouver built on that strong performance by controlling its last game on the road against the New York Rangers, winning 5-2. Thatcher Demko proved to be the big difference maker as he stopped 31 shots, as Vancouver was up 4-0 at one point.

The Devils are coming off a loss even though they scored five goals against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jesper Bratt played great, scoring two goals, but New Jersey surrendered eight on the road.

Being back home should help the team readjust and rally out of last place in the Metropolitan Division. These two were close in points for a lot of the season, so this one could be close if the Devils can find a way to stop Vancouver's recent momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.