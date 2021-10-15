    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flyers make their season debut hosting the Canucks in this Friday night NHL matchup.
    Author:

    The Flyers went backwards last year after a conference semi-finals appearance in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. There is a chance Philadelphia bounces back to its former success, but it won't be easy. 

    How to Watch: Canucks at Flyers

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Canucks at Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Flyers are in the Metropolitan Division, which means they'll have to compete with the likes of the Capitals, Penguins and Bruins. The good news is that Philly has made many new additions, giving the team more of a veteran presence to bounce back this season. 

    It hurts that Kevin Hayes is injured, and he was put on the long term injured reserve list. They picked up Zack MacEwen from the Canucks right before the season to try to bridge the gap. The Flyers will always have a chance this season, though, as they have Carter Hart in net. Hopefully, for Philly, they can prove that last year was an anomaly or they will have to rebuild their roster even further. 

    Vancouver already played its opener at Edmonton in a 3-2 nail-biter shootout loss. The Canucks have lost three in a row to the Oilers dating back to the preseason. 

    They'll look to bounce back from the worst record in the North Division last year, and signing defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a huge move from Arizona should help get this team moving in the right direction. He is already an assistant captain for Vancouver and scored a goal in considerable playing time in the opener. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16917082
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks at Flyers

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16950088
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Devils

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16599431
    MMA

    How to Watch LUX Fight League 17

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16924296
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Marshall at North Texas

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16863556
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866433
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    23 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in Men's College Soccer

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16951578
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

    23 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) celebrates with Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Syracuse vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    23 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy