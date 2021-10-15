How to Watch: Canucks at Flyers

The Flyers went backwards last year after a conference semi-finals appearance in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. There is a chance Philadelphia bounces back to its former success, but it won't be easy.

The Flyers are in the Metropolitan Division, which means they'll have to compete with the likes of the Capitals, Penguins and Bruins. The good news is that Philly has made many new additions, giving the team more of a veteran presence to bounce back this season.

It hurts that Kevin Hayes is injured, and he was put on the long term injured reserve list. They picked up Zack MacEwen from the Canucks right before the season to try to bridge the gap. The Flyers will always have a chance this season, though, as they have Carter Hart in net. Hopefully, for Philly, they can prove that last year was an anomaly or they will have to rebuild their roster even further.

Vancouver already played its opener at Edmonton in a 3-2 nail-biter shootout loss. The Canucks have lost three in a row to the Oilers dating back to the preseason.

They'll look to bounce back from the worst record in the North Division last year, and signing defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a huge move from Arizona should help get this team moving in the right direction. He is already an assistant captain for Vancouver and scored a goal in considerable playing time in the opener.

