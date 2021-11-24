How to Watch Canucks at Penguins

The Penguins look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face yet another Canadian team in the Canucks.

The Penguins are starting to figure it out after a slow start as they get more and more healthy. They've won three in a row and have a good chance of continuing that streak when they host the Canucks who have lost four of their last five. The Penguins won all of those games on the road as well and looked dominant while doing it.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

That had a lot to do with goalie Tristan Jerry. He posted two shutouts against the Canadiens and Maple Leafs and only let up one goal to Winnipeg on 30 shots to finish their Canadian road trip. Jerry is set to get the start against Vancouver so they must come correct.

The Canucks are coming off a shutout loss to Chicago at home but they were also able to beat the Jets the game before in a solid 3-2 victory. This all comes on the heels of rumors that they will trade their great winger J.T. Miller as they try to rebuild for the future.

We will see if winning takes care of any of those rumors.

