Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Penguins look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face yet another Canadian team in the Canucks.
    Author:

    The Penguins are starting to figure it out after a slow start as they get more and more healthy. They've won three in a row and have a good chance of continuing that streak when they host the Canucks who have lost four of their last five. The Penguins won all of those games on the road as well and looked dominant while doing it. 

    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NHL Network

    Watch Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That had a lot to do with goalie Tristan Jerry. He posted two shutouts against the Canadiens and Maple Leafs and only let up one goal to Winnipeg on 30 shots to finish their Canadian road trip. Jerry is set to get the start against Vancouver so they must come correct. 

    The Canucks are coming off a shutout loss to Chicago at home but they were also able to beat the Jets the game before in a solid 3-2 victory. This all comes on the heels of rumors that they will trade their great winger J.T. Miller as they try to rebuild for the future. 

    We will see if winning takes care of any of those rumors. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canucks at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Sabres

    1 minute ago
    Florida Panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Devils

    1 minute ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Capitals

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

    1 minute ago
    devin booker suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Xavier vs Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy